Swerve Strickland Confirms Rumored Length of New AEW Contract

Swerve Strickland has confirmed the length of his new AEW contract.

The former AEW World Champion recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev podcast. He talked about things such as what he learned from his AEW title run, his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn, Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl halftime show, and more.

Originally having joined Tony Khan’s promotion in 2022, Strickland renewed his deal with the company last year. It was reported that the former WWE star had signed a multi-year agreement that will keep him in the mix for a long time to come.

During the talk, Swerve Strickland was asked about the reports that he is signed to AEW till 2029. The 34-year-old confirmed the news noting that there is nowhere else he’d rather be:

“Yup (I’m signed to AEW until 2029). There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that sh*t.’ Nah, I mean that sh*t from the bottom of my heart. There’s no other place I’d rather be. Do I have bad days as opposed to good days? Of course. This is a job. I have frustrations here and there. But, I work through those frustrations better here than I did in other places and anywhere else in the world.”

Swerve Strickland later talked about his runs in companies like Lucha Underground, MLW and WWE. He claimed that nowhere else he has been able to work through his frustrations like with Tony Khan and AEW.

The former champion picked up a big victory at the Revolution PPV, defeating Ricochet in a singles match. The win earns him the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at a future date.