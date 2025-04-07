Swerve Strickland Teases New Alliance After Dynasty Defeat

AEW Dynasty saw Swerve Strickland screwed out of the AEW World Championship thanks to the returning Young Bucks. With both the Young Bucks and the Death Riders having Strickland in their sights, it may be time for Swerve to find some allies of his own.

Following Dynasty, Swerve shared a video of himself meeting MVP, leader of the Hurt Syndicate. After MVP gave Strickland the once-over, including noticing a nasty lump on Swerve’s hands, the pair shook hands, seemingly confiming business.

Strickland and MVP’s meeting has left fans wondering whether Swerve could soon join the Hurt Syndicate, which already includes Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. With the pair already holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships, MVP’s managerial skills are already proven, giving Strickland another reason to consider joining the group.

MJF has also teased joining the Hurt Syndicate though the group has seemed less than eager to bring the longest-reigning AEW World Champion into the fold. With AEW Dynamite set to be an explosive post-Dynasty show, it may not be long until fans learn more of whatever business MVP and Strickland were able to shake hands about.