Tony Khan Shares More On “Really Nice Visit” From Shane McMahon

Tony Khan has shared more about his surprising meeting with Shane McMahon which the AEW President found to be “really nice.” Speaking with the Sedano & Kap Show, Khan addressed the meeting that took place at an Arlington, Texas airport last month.

“As I understand, he’s not doing anything with WWE, and I had a really nice visit with him… I have a lot of respect for him. I had never met him, but he seemed like a really nice guy. I sat down with him, he was fantastic. I really enjoyed talking with him. He is a very smart person about wrestling.”

WWE’s Prodigal Son met with Tony Khan last month and it’s been reported that the pair discussed “possibilities moving forward.” In a statement shared with Busted Open Radio, McMahon said he and Khan discussed a shared love of the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family.

- Advertisement -

This meeting has left many speculating on whether a McMahon family member could soon be All Elite. Earlier this year, Conrad Thompson claimed that McMahon had spoken to some in AEW about the possibility of joining Tony Khan’s first promotion. It was later clarified that Shane was not making a formal pitch to join AEW and was simply stating that it would be an interesting moment in wrestling. Bryan Danielson has said he’s open to working with McMahon, or anyone, in AEW.

McMahon hasn’t appeared for WWE since his WrestleMania 39 showdown with The Miz which resulted in Shane suffering a torn quad. While McMahon has reportedly made efforts to return to WWE since then, these have been rebuffed by higher-ups. Shane was fired in 2022 for reportedly causing backstage chaos at the Royal Rumble and it’s said there’s still a lot of negativity within WWE against the 54-year-old.