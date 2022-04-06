AJ Styles Wants to Face Rey Mysterio At WrestleMania

If there’s anyone on the WWE roster who knows a thing or two about getting their desired WrestleMania opponent when it’s all said and done, it’s AJ Styles. Styles named both The Undertaker and Edge as opponents he’d like to face at “The Show Of Shows,” before ultimately landing each of those respective matches.

Of course, Styles ended up losing both of those matches, most recently to “The Rated-R Superstar” at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, thanks to a distraction from Damian Priest. However, speaking to WrestleZone recently, Styles was asked who else is on his list of desired WrestleMania opponents. “The Phenomenal One” seems to be more interested in facing opponents who have been around in WWE longer than him. However, that list is growing shorter by the day.

With that being said, Styles named former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio as a potential opponent at WrestleMania down the line.

“It’s hard to say. I mean, who are those guys that when you think back, is it Rey Mysterio? I’ve never really had a long program or anything with him,” Styles said. “I’ve wrestled him once or twice but I never had a story with him.

“But, I don’t know, Edge [is this year]… I’ve tried to get Triple H in the ring but it looks like that’s not gonna happen. We’re running out of these guys who’ve been around longer than me.”

As AJ Styles mentioned, he and Mysterio have shared the ring numerous times before, but it wasn’t in a long storyline. Their last meeting was an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Monday Night RAW back in January.

As for Mysterio, he’s currently wrapping up a storyline alongside his son, Dominik, where the pair fell to the team of The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas this past weekend. Now the pair seem to be angling towards a feud with Veer on Monday Night RAW.