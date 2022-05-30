Alexa Bliss Tells Corey Graves “Stay in Your Lane” After WWE Raw Criticism

WWE Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss has fired back at Corey Graves‘ recent comments about her, telling the commentator to “stay in your lane.”

During last week’s Raw, Bliss faced her former tag-team partner Nikki A.S.H and defeated the Scottish Superstar after Twisted Bliss.

On commentary, Graves said it felt like Bliss was in “cruise control” and lacked urgency.

Responding on Twitter, Bliss didn’t tag Graves but referenced his line in the caption.

Cruise control my @$$ . Stay in your lane. pic.twitter.com/ZEXx0VCbse — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 28, 2022

Bliss is the latest star to hit out at Graves’ comments, but she’s by far not the only person with an issue with him.

Graves has faced criticism for his comments earlier this month following Sasha Banks and Naomi‘s walk-out during the May 16, 2022, episode of Raw.

On the show, he said the pair had acted “unprofessionally,” though fellow commentator Jimmy Smith has defended Graves, saying the former Superstar was told to read the line.

Last December, former NXT on-air talent Alyssa Marino spoke out against Graves’ commentary, claiming he couldn’t focus on the match and was instead “constantly commenting on the appearances of competitors.”

On the October 4, 2021 Raw, Graves called the action for a match between Dana Brooke and Shayna Baszler and had some harsh words for Brooke.

Graves said that Brooke “hasn’t accomplished much of anything” and questioned whether she should ‘cut her losses,’ suggesting that she should leave WWE, if not wrestling altogether.