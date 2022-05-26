Jimmy Smith Defends WWE Commentators Burying Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith has come to the defense of his broadcast colleagues for the backlash some have received over Sasha Banks and Naomi‘s walkout.

Last week, Banks and Naomi walked out during a Raw taping, forcing WWE to scrap plans for the advertised six-pack challenge main event.

The pair’s walkout has also forced WWE to change plans for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, which both Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete for.

After the walkout, Corey Graves said the pair had acted “unprofessionally” while Michael Cole said the Superstars “let us all down” when announcing their suspension on last Friday’s SmackDown.

Speaking on his Unlocking The Cage with Jimmy Smith Podcast, Smith said that the two are just doing the job asked of them.

“Michael Cole and Corey Graves aren’t making this stuff up. People are getting mad at them like they’re freestyling stuff, they’re not. They’re broadcasters, if Vince [McMahon] had said, ‘Here, read this,’ I would’ve done exactly what Michael Cole did. Vince could’ve said, ‘Hey, Jimmy, I want you to read that,’ and I would’ve went, ‘Ah, okay! Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down.’ I would’ve read the same thing.

“It’s this weird thing where like, in my sense, on Monday Night Raw, Corey Graves is getting all this sh*t. Corey Graves didn’t make up that statement, he’s a broadcaster and he was told to read it and he read it. So, I understand maybe the ire of the fans but the misdirection of that ire is weird. People getting upset at me or Corey Graves, you’re just getting mad at the wrong people. I don’t get that. Graves was told to say what he said and he said it.”

Both Banks and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended and had their merchandise pulled from WWEShop.com.

The contracts of both women are expected to expire later this year, though there is the possibility WWE could freeze their current deals.

