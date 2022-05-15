Alexa Bliss Shows Off New Tattoo

Alexa Bliss has revealed a new tattoo that matches ink with her husband Ryan Cabrera.

Last month, the former Raw Women’s Champion tied the knot with her musician husband during a ceremony at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

In a tweet, Bliss showed off her new ink: a black heart with caricatures of both her and her husband.

Cabrera’s arm can also be seen in the image with the same tattoo.

Bliss’ return to WWE

After weeks of therapy sessions removing the supernatural aspects of her character, Bliss returned as that character in the 2022 Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Despite being one of the most popular female Superstars in recent years, Alexa Bliss has had a strange time as of late.

In September 2021, Bliss went on a lengthy hiatus due to needing time off to recover from sinus surgery.

After a lengthy absence, Bliss returned in January, appearing in a series of therapy segments that seemed to end her supernatural character.

Competing at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Bliss returned to that character and was reportedly frustrated with the lack of creative direction for her.

Bliss returned to WWE TV this week ditching her supernatural character, but still carried Lilly to the ring.