“Thank You!!! Bye” – Andrade’s Cryptic Message About His Future

Andrade El Idolo’s future with AEW has remained a mystery lately.

In early October, Andrade and fellow AEW talent Sammy Guevara reportedly engaged in a physical altercation. On the site of October 5th’s episode of Dynamite in Washington D.C, El Idolo was subsequently sent home, while Guevara stayed. There, he teamed with Chris Jericho, defeating Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia in the main event.

Since then, Andrade has remained off AEW programming, and reportedly suspended, according to the Wrestling Observer. In the wake of his absence, Andrade recently responded to a fan about possibly quitting the company, but quickly deleted the tweet.

Now, he has posted a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting at a possible departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan Addresses Andrade’s Absence

AEW President Tony Khan recently addressed the absence of Andrade (and Miro) during a post-show Full Gear media scrum.

“You’ve seen people take some sabbaticals, absences, breaks from AEW for various reasons and come back and get very involved,” he said, “and I think that’s still, for both of those guys, something that you could see.”

Although the reasonings for their absences may be different, both have remained off television. Nevertheless, Tony Khan finished by saying he “would like to get both of them involved again in the future,” including Andrade.

As of this writing, Andrade’s future in AEW remains uncertain. As he seemingly says “thank you” for his time in AEW, indicating a possible departure, Tony Khan wants to get El Idolo reintegrated into the product.