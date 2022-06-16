Spoiler: Another AEW Star Makes His Return

Orange Cassidy isn’t the only AEW star who has made his return.

Following the June 15 episode of Dynamite (Road Rager edition), AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage.

The show, which is set to air on June 17, featured Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin, Max Caster and The Gunn Club in action, a TBS Title match between champion Jade Cargill and Willow Nightingale, and Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish.

It’s Sting!

(AEW)

Of course, Bobby Fish wasn’t alone on Rampage. He tried to get Kyle O’Reilly in on the action but a familiar face put a stop to that.

Sting made his return to even the odds for Darby. O’Reilly had put “The Icon” out of commission after placing his ankle through a chair and crushing it with a diving knee drop last month.

It’s clear that Sting is back for revenge.

I WAS SO CLOSE TO STING TONIGHT I COULDN’T STOP SCREAMING WHAT AN AMAZING NIGHT pic.twitter.com/81y1jr4sDO — MISTA DONT PLAY (@TravyxB) June 16, 2022

AEW Rampage Spoilers (June 17)

Here are spoilers for the rest of the June 17 AEW Rampage card: