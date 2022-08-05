Has The Backstage Environment Changed After Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Fans were expecting major changes in WWE after Vince McMahon‘s retirement. However, we have only seen small adjustments both on screen and behind the scenes as well.

WWE star Butch, previously known as Pete Dunne had an interview with Digital Spy. When asked about the backstage environment, he reiterated the remarks of Ciampa.

Butch revealed just like fans, people backstage were also shocked upon hearing the news of McMahon’s retirement last month. Though according to him, things have been ‘strangely normal’ since then:

“To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got notified that Vince had retired, obviously there’s that second of people looking around like, ‘Did you see that? Can you believe this has happened?’

But then after that,” recalled Butch, “Everyone’s so focused on the job that’s at hand it kind of feels strangely normal but exciting at the same time.”

The former NXT UK champion also discussed Triple H taking over the WWE creative. He claimed that the former world champion is extremely approachable.

He explained that Triple H is someone who is excited to put out the best content he can, and it’s what the Black and Gold NXT was all about.