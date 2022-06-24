Backstage News On Ric Flair’s Final Match

Ric Flair has been enthusiastically preparing for what’s being built as his final match next month but an opponent for the Nature Boy has yet to be announced. Fightful Select provided some update on the situation after it was initially reported that the wrestling veteran would be teaming up with FTR for the match.

The original idea was for The Rock N’ Roll Express to team up with Ricky Steamboat to face this trio before Steamboat declined to be a part of the bout. Steamboat was actually ready for the fight and the two parties had a meeting about it. However, his asking price was ‘extremely high’ and they were unable to come to an agreement.

After Ricky Steamboat’s denial, the chances of FTR making it to the show are starting to look thin as well. Per the site, the AEW owner Tony Khan was yet to give them the clearance to work the show as of Thursday afternoon. While the reason why Khan has not approved this appearance is not known, it’s worth noting here that he had a falling out with Flair following Dark Side of The Ring’s Plane Ride From Hell episode.

The wrestling world had bashed Flair for his conduct on the flight. Ric’s former podcast co-host Mark Madden has hinted that Tony even disinvited the wrestling veteran from his birthday party this year. Despite the controversies, people’s interest in Ric Flair’s final match seems to only increase as the date comes closer. The event was recently moved to a much larger venue after they sold out the arena initially booked for the show.

Ric Flair’s final match is scheduled to take place from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31.