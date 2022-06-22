Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Public Appearances Amid Investigation

There are some rumblings backstage over in WWE regarding Vince McMahon‘s recent appearances.

Vince is under investigation by the WWE board over an alleged secret $3 million pact with a former employee. After the report was released by The Wall Street Journal, WWE named Stephanie McMahon as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

Vince’s duties on the creative side of things remain unchanged, and he hasn’t been shy in letting people know about it.

Internal Reaction to Appearances

PWInsider is reporting that there is a lot of sympathy for Stephanie McMahon backstage over being brought back in after being buried by executives in the media and wanting to step back.

It’s also been said that there is a lot of “head shaking” over Vince McMahon’s public appearances on Raw and SmackDown after The Wall Street Journal report. The internal feeling is that Vince is “in denial” that this is a serious situation.

The report also notes that a lot of employees have been mum on the Vince news to avoid getting caught up in the mess.

John Laurinaitis is on leave of absence as it was said in The Wall Street Journal report that Vince allegedly passed the ex-employee over to Laurinaitis “like a toy.” Bruce Prichard is now the interim Head of Talent Relations.