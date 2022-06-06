AJ Lee Offers Advice To People Dealing With Mental Health Issues

AJ Lee is an inspiration for any person dealing with mental health problems. She had a successful WWE career while dealing with multiple issues herself. By opening up about her struggles with bipolar disorder, she has inspired many to seek help. The former Divas champion has continued spreading awareness about mental health in the society with her post-WWE work.

The former WWE star opened up about her journey and struggles on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast. Speaking about how she manages her career with her illness, Lee said that it’s something you have to constantly be aware of:

“It really becomes this thing that you have to stay on top of all the time. You always have to kind of give yourself grace and check in with yourself” said AJ Lee, “And educate yourself about treatment, about the right method for you and about symptoms.”

The retired wrestling star also revealed her advice for the people who are dealing with issues themselves or know someone who does. She mentioned how education and empathy are two things that can save a life:

“So that’s my biggest thing, whether it’s you or someone you care about – education and empathy. If you just know what’s happening and you can give people a little bit of space and healing and grace when they need help.” said AJ Lee, “You really could save your life or somebody else’s.”

You can find country wise and global mental health hotlines here.

