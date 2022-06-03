Jeff Hardy Recalls His First Meeting With Tony Khan

Tony Khan is very different from any other promotor in the history of wrestling. There is no surprise in the fact that Jeff Hardy didn’t recognize him to be the owner of AEW when he first met him. This was before he decided to join the company.

The Hardy Boyz both recently appeared on an episode of Talk Is Jericho. They discussed things such as Jeff’s time in WWE, the manner of his release, and more.

Speaking of his AEW debut, Jericho asked the Charismatic Enigma about his first impression of Khan. Hardy said that it was an incredible experience:

It Was An Incredible Experience: Jeff Hardy

“I loved it from the first [meeting]. I actually met him at Ric Flair‘s anniversary party like a long time ago. I had no idea who he was.” recalled Jeff Hardy, “But then when he said ‘Yeah, I own this company called AEW. [I was like] ‘Oh wow, it’s crazy.’

We had a great time and the first impression was an incredible experience. Just getting to know him and now actually working for him it’s just [incredible]. I mean it’s exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Apart from this, the duo also talked about things such as their reunion after Jeff Hardy’s WWE departure, dream matches, and more.

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription