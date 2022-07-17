Potential Spoiler On Big SummerSlam Return

Bayley hasn’t been seen on WWE TV for almost a year. Though latest reports suggest that she might be returning to the ring very soon.

The former SmackDown women’s champion is rumored to be headed to Nashville for Summerslam weekend.

Where has Bayley been?

Bayley

Bayley has been out of action since last June. She torn her ACL while working at the Performance Center prior to WWE’s return to touring.

The former champion last competed in a mixed tag match where she teamed up with Seth Rollins. The duo defeated Bianca Belair & Cesaro during the June 26, 2021, episode of SmackDown.

The female star is not the only out-of-action athlete who will be in Nashville for the SummerSlam week. Big E will also be making his first public appearance since his injury.

The New Day member broke his neck due to a botched suplex from Ridge Holland back in March. The former WWE champion will be working at a talent tryout for college athletes between July 27-29 in Nashville.

It was reported initially that Bayley will be out of action for 9 months. We have been hearing rumors of her potential return since WrestleMania.

With a big name such as Sasha Banks leaving WWE, SummerSlam may finally be the event where the officials green light her comeback.