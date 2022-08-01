Monday, August 1, 2022
Becky Lynch Hints At Major Character Change After SummerSlam

By Anutosh Bajpai
Becky Lynch
(via WWE)
The Man is back!

Becky Lynch had abandoned the moniker that helped her become the most over wrestler in WWE when she turned heel after her SummerSlam return last year.

The former Women’s Champion had defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a quick manner, angering a lot of fans.

She completely changed her look after this victory and started promoting herself as Big Time Becks. A full year after that, Becky faced Bianca once against at SummerSlam, this time for the Raw women’s championship.

The former champion put over the EST this time around. After the match, she showed respect to her opponent and shook her hand.

Becky Lynch’s Future

Becky Lynch

Bayley made her return after this with Dakota Kai and Io Shirai. This group tried to intimidate Belair but Becky Lynch stood by Bianca’s side, cementing her face turn.

The WWE star then cleared any doubts about her future on Twitter. She changed her handle to The Man, hinting at the return of the beloved character:

The Man

Though latest reports suggest that Lynch may have suffered an injury in her match against Bianca Belair. If this is true then we may have to wait some more to see The Man’s comeback on WWE TV.

