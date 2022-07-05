Watch What Happened With Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

The special Independence Day edition of WWE Raw is in the books and something went down when the cameras stopped rolling.

This week’s episode for the red brand featured a six-man tag match involving WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy. There was also a singles match between Seth Rollins and Ezekiel.

The main event was a No Holds Barred match. It was Asuka taking on Becky Lynch.

We also saw the formation of a new alliance as The Miz finally embraced Ciampa at the expense of AJ Styles.

After The Show

Once the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Becky Lynch addressed the WWE Universe and called herself the GOAT.

WWE also aired its Raw Talk show. Riddle was interviewed and discussed saving Ezekiel from a post-match attack at the hands of Seth Rollins.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were also interviewed and they talked about their tag team win over Natalya and Carmella.