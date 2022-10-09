Photo: Better Look at Bray Wyatt’s Creatures From WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Return

The creatures from the Firefly Fun House arrived at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, thanks to the work of artist Jason Baker.

On the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, debuting a new mask in the closing moments of the show to a thunderous ovation from fans in Philadelphia.

Wyatt had been released in 2021, a controversial decision that was reportedly over his high-dollar contract and creative differences with then-CEO Vince McMahon.

The Fun House Friends

During Wyatt’s return, performers dressed as members of the Firefly Fun House appeared in person at the Wells Fargo Center.

Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig Boy, The Fiend and Ramblin’ Rabbit all appeared as part of Wyatt’s monumental return.

On Twitter, artist Jason Baker showed off his work in a backstage photo.

Not a bad way to spend my 40th birthday. @Windham6 new mask & funhouse masks/ costumes created by my amazing crew @Callosumstudios. pic.twitter.com/msongoTVYf — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) October 9, 2022

Wyatt’s return also fell on Baker’s birthday, making the night even more special for the special effects artist.

Jason Baker

Baker, a protege of horror movie effects legend Tom Savini, is no stranger to working with Wyatt, having created the mask and props for The Fiend in 2019.

Last year, it was reported that Baker and Wyatt were working on a film together, which was set to be produced in-house by Baker’s Calloseum Studios.

The film’s script was written by Rob Fee, who was recently hired by WWE and is said to be a big fan of both Wyatt and the current product.

With Wyatt’s return to WWE last night, it is unclear if the film is still being made, or if it will become a WWE Studios production.