Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Reality Series Coming to Hulu

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a new project in the works. The couple, who have been married since 2018, will follow in the footsteps of The Miz and Maryse with their own show focusing on their life outside the ring.

Earlier this month, WWE held its latest financial earnings call to recap the company’s performance for the third quarter of 2022. WWE President Nick Khan spoke about a variety of topics and revealed that Hulu has ordered a show focusing on Belair and Ford.

The project is currently “in production,” with the first season of the untitled show scheduled to feature 8 episodes.

On Tuesday, November 22, Belair and Ford appeared on NBC’s The Today Show to confirm the news. Belair later wrote on Instagram, “We were so excited to officially announce our UPCOMING REALITY SERIES on Hulu on the The Today Show this morning!”

Belair and Ford in WWE

Ford and Belair started off in NXT together, along with Ford’s tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits have held tag titles in NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. They’ve also had singles matches on RAW. Back in July, Dawkins said that there are no plans to break up, despite singles success.

Belair retained her title against Bayley in a ladder match at Extreme Rules. The two will face off once again at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match. The match will air on Peacock on Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM ET.