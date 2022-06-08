Big Name Could Miss WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE may be without one of its top voices for Clash at the Castle.
The big Sept. 3 event is scheduled to take place inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event is expected to break the all-time record for the highest WWE live gate outside of WrestleMania.
While Clash at the Castle is expected to have some heavy hitters, one prominent name could be missing.
Pat McAfee Missing Clash at the Castle?
During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown color commentator was having a conversation with UFC President Dana White.
The two were discussing the June 11 UFC 275 card in Singapore. At some point during the chat, Dana offered McAfee to attend a UFC event in Paris, France scheduled for the same day as Clash at the Castle.
Pat accepted Dana’s offer to attend the event.
It’s possible that in the heat of the moment, McAfee simply forgot that WWE was holding a major event that same day. With that said, Pat McAfee recently missed the Hell in a Cell premium live event.
McAfee said the reason he didn’t attend is that all parties agreed the trip wasn’t worth it for just one SmackDown match.