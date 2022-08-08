Bobby Lashley Discusses Experience With Social Media

Bobby Lashley comes from a generation where internet wasn’t an integral part of life like today. The former WWE champion naturally has trouble adjusting to the social media lifestyle. However, like many other celebrities, the All Mighty is also getting help from his children to adapt to these changes.

The heavyweight star recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Among other things, he also discussed how he has trouble finding things to post on social media. He was asked if he has an account on tick tok. Bobby Lashley mentioned that he has an Instagram account, but he doesn’t know what to post on it:

“I have a profile on tick tok, I just haven’t posted anything on there. It’s too much. I do Instagram but it’s like ‘What do I post on Instagram?’ I was like ‘I gotta do something up.’ My godson is my assistant now. He’s 23, so I am like ‘come on, help me out here.'”

‘For My Character’: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley later told a very cute story of how he got roped into making tick-toks by his daughter. He revealed that he avoided doing them before using his WWE character as an excuse:

“My daughter, she’s a little cutie. She goes ‘Daddy, since you’re a good guy now, you can do tick tok videos with me right?’ I was like, ‘Is that how it is?’ That was my excuse before I was like ‘nah, for my character you know I can’t be doing these little dances.’ But now it’s different. She’s like ‘ Ok, now you have to do it.'”

