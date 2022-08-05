Bayley Explains Idea Behind Her New Faction

Bayley made her triumphant return at SummerSlam but she wasn’t alone. She shared her moment with Dakota Kai and Io Sky and formed a new faction with both the stars.

The former women’s champion talked about her new group on After The Bell. She explained that it’s something that she had wanted for a while and they had considered different versions of the group. The idea was that it would help evolve her character:

“This is something that I’ve wanted for a while, I would say a couple of years. [It’s] actually something that I’ve talked to Hunter about before. Just wanting something different for the division and using girls that I think were either underutilized or that didn’t get that opportunity or didn’t get that spotlight. Just a way to evolve myself as in like many different variations of this faction or group that I wanted.”

‘Ultimate Goal Of Everybody’: Bayley

Though as she got the time to think more about it during her rehab, Bayley realized that she wanted to help underutilized talents. She wanted to take names that hadn’t been on Raw or SmackDown and get them to WrestleMania level:

“But as I got injured and got to spend more time really thinking about it, I knew that I wanted literally girls who haven’t had the opportunity [to be on] Raw or Smackdown or that haven’t been given an opportunity to feel what WrestleMania is like. Because that’s the ultimate goal of everybody.

I just felt like if I look for girls that haven’t had that yet, just the hunger is gonna be that much stronger. It’s just gonna be fresher for the fans and fresher for the locker room where they’ll get excited to work with different people.” said Bayley, “So once I thought of it like that. [I] thought let me look at NXT. It was so easy. I knew who I wanted and I knew who could benefit from it. I knew who I can benefit from.”

