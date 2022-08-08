Rey Mysterio Reveals His Current WWE Schedule

One of the things that have changed in WWE in the modern era is the schedules. While the company still produces as many live event, they now allow certain veteran talents to have a lighter schedule. One star who has benefitted from this change is Rey Mysterio.

The Master of 619 recently spoke to TJ sport USA. He was asked about his current WWE schedule. Rey revealed that it’s much less hectic. Per Mysterio, he works all TV tapings but gets every other week off from House Shows:

“It is much less hectic than it was before. Obviously due to age and being that I am hurt from previous years. It’s do all TVs, one weekend on, one weekend off.” said Rey Mysterio, “If they need me for anything special, I’m right there.

I’m a trooper. I love this still and I love enjoying the time with my son. Being at live events, teaching him the ropes and what to do, what not to do and credit him for the good. [In the old days] it was non stop every week. I don’t have that schedule anymore. I’m limited to a certain amount of dates per year.”

Apart from this, Rey Mysterio also discussed Vince McMahon‘s retirement from wrestling. You can check out his full interview below:

