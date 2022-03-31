Bobby Lashley WWE Status Update, Booker T Reacts To Steiners HOF Induction

Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his long-awaited return to set up his WrestleMania 38 matchup with Omos. Lashley had been out of action since Elimination Chamber back in February with a storyline concussion. However, Lashley was actually ailing an injured shoulder.

Now, according to a report from PWInsider, Lashley is listed as a babyface for the red brand. He’ll get back into the swing of things against one of WWE’s most promising big men on “The Grandest Stage Of Them All” this weekend.

Booker T On Steiners WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

As noted, The Steiner Brothers have been announced for a WWE Hall Of Fame induction this weekend. They join an already loaded class that includes the likes of The Undertaker and Vader. Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently took to the latest episode of his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his thoughts on the induction.

The former World Heavyweight Champion reminisced on how The Steiners were some of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. Specifically, Booker noted how the four put on some great matches, and he enjoyed working agains them very much.

“You’ve got to love it,” Booker T said (via Wrestling Inc.). “I know it had to be pulling teeth, it seemed like it took forever to make this announcement, but The Steiner Brothers got the nod. There have been all kinds of rumors online as far as Scott Steiner having a little bit of trouble and whatnot.

“Rick Steiner saying, ‘We’ve got to do this, we’ve got to do this right now, we ain’t got time to be messing around.’ I am just paraphrasing, none of that was said like that. But I do want to say congratulations to Rick, and Scott Steiner. Two of the Harlem Heat’s ultimate rivals back in the day, we had such a good time working with those guys, so many great matches.”

You can check out the updated lineup for this weekend’s Hall Of Fame induction ceremony below.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022