Booker T has “Nothing but Love” for Adam Cole After ‘Body Shaming’ Comments

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made some comments about Adam Cole that didn’t go down well.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast recently, Booker said how “we gotta get more weight on Adam Cole” and said the former NXT Champion’s frame was a factor behind injuries in his career.

Many fans on social media called out Booker as “body shaming” the leader of The Undisputed Elite and Renee Paquette seemingly reacted to Booker’s statement with a tweet.

While speaking with Brad Gilmore, Booker clarified his comments about Cole, saying that he doesn’t want to come across as obtusely critical of the AEW star or AEW as a whole (via Wrestling Inc.)

“People want to make it seem like I’m hating on an AEW guy – I’m not. If I didn’t like Adam Cole, I wouldn’t be saying that we need to get some muscle on him. I’d be saying a whole lot worse than that.” Booker T.

In a tweet of his own, Booker said that his initial comments had been taken out of context.

Nothing but love and respect to @AdamColePro. Quotes taken out of context per usual. ?? https://t.co/B6rHWExXdY — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 21, 2022

Is Cole injury-prone?

In late, it was reported that Adam Cole was dealing with a shoulder injury, which would force him out of a match for AEW.

Cole had been scheduled to compete in a tag match on the June 1, Dynamite, but was pulled, and Jeff Hardy was pulled from the opposing team to balance things out.

It was later reported that AEW was hopeful that Cole will be healed up to compete by this weekend’s Forbidden Door event.