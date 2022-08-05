Update On Length Of Booker T’s WWE Contract

Despite not having wrestled a televised match in over a decade, Booker T knows how to remain in news. He continues making headlines one way or the other.

With AEW successfully using legends like Sting and Tully Blanchard to help promote younger talents, many wonder if we can see the former WCW champion joining Tony Khan‘s promotion anytime in the near future.

T was asked about this on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Replying to it, Booker revealed that he actually has a lot of time left on his contract with WWE:

“I got about six years left on my contract, seven maybe, I ain’t going nowhere, man. I’m never going to say never, or anything like that, but I actually love where I’m at with the WWE.” – Booker T

Booker T does make indie appearances every now and then while also running his Reality of Wrestling promotion from the Houston area.

The former world champion just recently created some buzz by returning to in-ring action for a 10 men tag team match at an ROW event.

Though despite his recent outing, Booker T has claimed that he has no intention of holding a ‘Ric Flair‘s Last Match’ type event of his own.

Quotes via WrestlingInc