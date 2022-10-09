What Happened With Bray Wyatt After Extreme Rules Went Off Air

Bray Wyatt is back!

The former Universal champion made his much-anticipated WWE return on tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV after weeks of build-up.

The main event of the show saw Riddle beating Seth Rollins in a fight pit match. Both Riddle and the special guest referee Daniel Cormier were on the stage after the bout when the lights went out.

The different characters of Firefly Fun House were then spotted in the crowd before Wyatt himself made an appearance on the stage.

He made his entrance through a temporary set with a lantern in his hand. Wyatt removed his mask and the show went off air after the returning star’s logo was seen on the screen.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Bray came out of the door and greeted fans for a second. However, he quickly went back as the fans continued cheering.

There was an announcement for the crowd thanking them for attending the show. The WWE staff was seen dismantling the temporary set and taking it to the back as the lights came back on:

WWE has since posted two videos on their YouTube channel. One shows Bray Wyatt’s return while the other is of the various creatures shown during the segment.

This suggests that we will see Wyatt leading a faction of the various Firefly Fun House characters in the coming times.