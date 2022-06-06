Bray Wyatt Return Rumors Spark Demand in Secondary Market for WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell has come and gone, and there was no Bray Wyatt.

For some reason, rumors had been swirling that Wyatt would be making an appearance at the premium live event. “The Fiend” truthers looked for any little clue of Bray’s arrival but it was all a nothing burger.

The rumors, however, did benefit the secondary ticket market.

Bray Wyatt Rumors Spark Interest

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the rumors of Bray’s return boosted secondary market demand. He noted that overall, the rumors helped spark some more interest in the show.

Rumors started flying after Bray made a series of tweets ahead of HIAC. He asked fans to be patient and he hinted at being ready to make a return.

Wyatt was doing an autograph session for Legends of the Ring on Sunday afternoon. He’s booked for another autograph signing with the same group on June 11 in Iselin, NJ.

Bray was released by WWE back in late July 2021. While he’s been free to sign with anyone for months, the feeling is that Wyatt has a high asking price and has been dabbling in the world of Hollywood.