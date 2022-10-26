Britt Baker on ‘Toxic’ Wrestlers: Anybody Can be Replaced in AEW

Dr. Britt Baker DMD has become one of AEW‘s most featured stars, but she’s well aware that she could be replaced.

Baker signed with AEW in January 2019 and was the first female wrestler to ink a deal with the upstart promotion.

At Double or Nothing 2021, Baker captured the AEW Women’s World Championship and held the title for 290 days before losing the gold to reigning Champion Thunder Rosa.

Replaceable

Baker is, to many fans, the biggest female star in AEW today but is aware that this is only thanks to Tony Khan.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, Baker spoke about what she believes to be the most ‘toxic’ attitude a professional wrestler can have.

“What’s so toxic is when somebody thinks they’re bigger than the company. Or that the company needs them. There’s literally no one in AEW that they need, other than Tony Khan to survive. Everybody can be replaced.” – Britt Baker

Baker is currently embroiled in a feud with Saraya, who debuted at the AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite show last month.

A match between the two, which would be Saraya’s first match in nearly five years, is yet to be announced.

Baker Vs. Rosa

Baker’s on-screen feud with Thunder Rosa is long over, but there is reportedly very real beef between the two.

It was reported earlier this year that Rosa has significant heat, not just with Baker but in the AEW locker room, especially after breaking the nose of Jamie Hayter.

Rosa is currently out of action with an injury but has not been stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Some have claimed that the injury is not legitimate and that AEW is using this as an excuse to keep her away from the locker room, a claim Rosa has denied.

It has also been claimed that Rosa has exaggerated her real injury, as she only told AEW of the injury after learning she’d be losing her title to Toni Storm at All Out 2022.

HT: PWTorch