Bryan Danielson Comments on Freak Accident During AEW Rampage Taping

All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson jokes that old age caused him to fall between the ring and ramp.

Danielson worried fans when he accidentally hurt himself during a post-match altercation at AEW Rampage on May 20 with the Jericho Appreciation Society. It took several minutes for AEW staff to help free his leg from between the ring and ramp.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like he will be out of action.

Wrestlerant’s Graham Matthews interviewed Danielson and asked for an update about his injury.

The AEW star joked that he’s getting clumsy as he gets older.

“…I laugh at myself because it was my birthday yesterday. I just turned 41, and I’m just like, I’m just this old man who falls into these cracks, and I can’t get out,” said Danielson.

He joked that he felt like he was Steve Urkel in that moment.

“My ankle and just below my knee are a little bit swollen. You know what I mean, but it’s interesting my life I like physical things. Bryan Danielson on freak accident

“Right so even when I’m not wrestling, I like to do jiu-jitsu or kickboxing or hiking or whatever it is you know what I mean and so I’m kind of used to things being swollen.

“I’ll be at Dynamite on Wednesday and I’ll have to get the trainer to check on it, just to make sure everything’s okay.”

Bryan Danielson (Photo: AEW)

Will Bryan Danielson Compete at Double or Nothing?

Danielson hasn’t shared if trainers believe he should not compete at Double or Nothing on May. 29.

That interview was done before he said he would get a check-up from trainers at AEW Dynamite on May. 25.

AEW is still advertising that Danielson will team with his faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, alongside Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to challenge The Jericho Appreciation Society this Sunday.

The company also announced that he would face Matt Sydal on a live episode of AEW Rampage on May 27.

The AEW star revealed that he laughed about it with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley after the incident.

“…I was laughing afterward with Eddie Kingston and Mox. This would have never happened to me at 28. I would have been very aware of my surroundings, but this old clumsy man who slips in things,” said Danielson.

Danielson seems to be in good spirits and ready to compete. Hopefully, the swelling will subside before he clashes with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Double or Nothing.