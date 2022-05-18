Bully Ray Wonders If Noami Is Bound For The Bloodline After Walking Out Of WWE Raw

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks and Noami walking out of WWE Raw, attacking the story from different angles.

WWE was left scrambling during the May 16 episode of Raw. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were supposed to be involved in a six-pack challenge, which was set to feature Sasha, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop.

As first reported by PWInsider, Sasha and Naomi walked out mid-show. WWE issued a statement confirming that the two left their titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis and left the building.

WWE pivoted and booked Asuka vs. Becky with the winner facing Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 5. Asuka won the match.

Naomi Set Up For The Bloodline?

During an edition of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray admitted that he doesn’t know whether or not Sasha and Naomi leaving was a work.

It’s safe to say he hopes that it was, however, as he sees huge potential in Naomi joining her husband Jimmy Uso as well as Jey Uso and Roman Reigns in The Bloodline.

“Hey, maybe this is all one giant story to split these girls up and get Naomi into The Bloodline. Don’t know. If it’s a work, I love it already. This is Heyman-esque level, pay attention to details work.”

If it isn’t a work, however, Bully Ray believes that is a big no-no on the part of Sasha and Naomi.

“The way I was brought up in this business, you don’t walk out. You find a way to compromise. And if they were uncomfortable with something, I’m sure, in those eight hours, could’ve come up with ways to compromise so that they wouldn’t feel uncomfortable in the ring. It sounds like somebody was uncomfortable with the outcome of the match.”

Naomi’s close friend and former tag team partner, Ariane Andrew (Cameron), spoke to SEScoops’ Steve Fall in an exclusive interview. She believes that Sasha Banks may have manipulated Naomi into leaving Raw.

Quotes via SportsKeeda.com