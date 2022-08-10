Charlotte Flair Appearing on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Charlotte Flair is the next guest appearing on Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions.

Broken Skull Sessions features WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin having candid conversations with some of the industry’s biggest stars. Recent guests have included Sami Zayn, Jeff Jarrett, Cody Rhodes and Bubba Ray Dudley.

Episode 30 with Charlotte Flair premieres on Peacock next Friday, August 19th.

WWE has curated this playlist of “unforgettable” stories from Broken Skull Sessions:

Charlotte Flair’s Hiatus from WWE

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May. Her last match took place at WrestleMania Backlash, when she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey.

After the match, WWE announced that Charlotte Flair would be “out of action indefinitely” due to “injuries” she sustained during the match at WrestleMania Backlash.

In reality, she took a break from WWE to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The couple was in attendance for the recent Ric Flair‘s Last Match pay-per-view from Nashville, TN.