What Happened With Chris Jericho After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

The June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite has come to a close but the fisticuffs didn’t end once the cameras stopped rolling.

This week’s edition of Dynamite ended with a tag team match featuring Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. The match ended when Tanahashi pinned Archer with the High Fly Flow.

After the match, members of Suzuki-Gun and the Jericho Appreciation Society brawled with Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

Moxley and Tanahashi had a long staredown in the ring as they are set to collide in an interim AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door.

NJPW‘s top star Kazuchika Okada also made an appearance. He saved Hangman Page from a two-on-one attack at the hands of Jay White and Adam Cole.

Off The Air

The brawl kept going once the TBS broadcast ended. Chris Jericho and other members of the JAS continued fighting with Eddie Kingston in the crowd.

Things have gotten personal between Jericho and Kingston. It’ll all lead to the Blood & Guts match on June 29.

Before that, they’ll get their hands on each other again on June 26 for the Forbidden Door PPV event. Jericho will team with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara to take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino on the show.