Chris Jericho: AEW Roster Was “Fighting for Our Lives” After All Out Brawl

The AEW roster was left fighting for their professional livelihoods in the fall out of the All Out braw, Chris Jericho has claimed.

After the now-infamous September Pay-Per-View, new AEW World Champion CM Punk bashed several members of the roster during the post-show media scrum.

Backstage, a fight broke out, which pitted Punk and Ace Steel against The Elite.

Chris Jericho was present at All Out, as he had defeated Bryan Danielson on the Pay-Per-View and was far from impressed from the backstage brawl.

On the latest Talk is Jericho, the first AEW World Champion recalled the negative publicity the company faced following what happened.

“We were fighting for our lives at that time. There was so much bad publicity on the company and kind of a black cloud, a haze over it, and dude, we were fighting back. “We kind of took charge, [Jon Moxley] and Bryan and I and let them know the sky wasn’t falling, that things happen, and we gotta keep the show rolling.” Chris Jericho

Jericho had been critical of Punk after the brawl, telling the now-suspended AEW wrestler that he is a “cancer” to the locker room.

Following the AEW All Out backstage fight, Punk, Steel, the Elite, and others associated with the fight were suspended.

In their absence, the trio of Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson assumed roles as locker-room leaders.

Before the first Dynamite after All Out, all three men, as well as AEW President Tony Khan, spoke at a talent-wide backstage meeting.

At the meeting, talent were told to “keep their personal issues personal” and were encouraged to move on from All Out.

In a Fightful report, it was said that Danielson was a “calming” presence, Jericho was praised for his professionalism, and Mixley was “adored” for being a reliable name in the company.