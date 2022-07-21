What Happened With Chris Jericho After Barbed Wire Everywhere Match at AEW Fyter Fest?

The special Fyter Fest night three edition of AEW Dynamite is over with and something went down with Chris Jericho after the show.

This week’s episode of Dynamite ended with a Barbed Wire Everywhere match between Jericho and Eddie Kingston. While Jericho won the match, Kingston got the last laugh on this night (July 20).

Jericho got some assistance from his fellow JAS members after they were let out of the shark cage thanks to Anna Jay turning heel. Anna attacked Ruby Soho and took control of the cage to let the JAS members out.

Eventually, Jericho scored the win over Kingston but he paid the price for it afterward.

Chris Jericho Helped to The Back After Fyter Fest

After the match, Kingston got a hold of Jericho and threw him onto a board covered in barbed wire. Jericho was trapped in the barbed wire as Dynamite ended.

Even in defeat, Eddie Kingston lived up to his word here on #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tce61w3UeJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Once Fyter Fest went off the air, Dr. Sampson went to check on Jericho. AEW staff then cut the wire to free Jericho.

The shark cage was then raised as the AEW production team prepared for the July 22 Rampage taping.

Excalibur mentioned on commentary that Eddie Kingston delivered what he had promised despite losing the match.

Time will tell if this feud will continue or if Jericho and Kingston will move on.