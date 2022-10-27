CJ Perry on Miro’s Lack of AEW TV Time: “Tony Khan has his Favorites”

CJ Perry has insinuated that Miro not being a ‘favorite’ of AEW President Tony Khan has resulted in the Bulgarian not getting regular TV time.

Miro, formerly Rusev in WWE, joined AEW in September 2020 and is a former TNT Champion.

Over the past year though, Miro’s TV time has greatly diminished and he has been the victim of lengthy absences from programming.

Playing Favorites

Weeks and months can go by without an appearance from Miro, which his wife is, unsurprisingly, not a fan of.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday, Perry was asked about her husband’s stop-start booking in AEW (via F4W Online.)

“Tony Khan has his favorites and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince [McMahon] would push his favorites, just like Hunter is going to push his people. It’s show business.” CJ Perry on her husband’s AEW booking.

Miro himself has teased being unhappy in AEW, liking a tweet that suggested he would do better back in WWE.

The Bulgarian worked for WWE from 2010 to 2020 and held the United States Championship three times.

Miro has wrestled just one match in the past four months for AEW, competing at All Out 2022 where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the House of Black.

Unhappy

Miro doesn’t wrestle in AEW nearly as much as he did in WWE, but the former Superstar still has big dreams.

When asked whether her husband is enjoying his time working for Tony Khan, Perry responded:

“I mean, he wants to be champion so he’s not going to be happy until he’s champion. I’m just going to leave it at that.” CJ Perry.

There have been rumors that AEW could sign Perry to a contract, presumably as the on-screen manager for her husband.