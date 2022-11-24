Those Close to CM Punk Were “Not Happy” With References on AEW Dynamite (Report)

CM Punk didn’t appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but his presence was certainly felt on Tony Khan‘s latest episode on TBS.

Punk has been missing from AEW programming since All Out, due to the backstage fight that took place after the September Pay-Per-View.

With the third-party investigation into the matter concluded, the Elite have been brought back to TV, but it is believed that Punk’s days with AEW are coming to an end.

Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw the Elite face AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle in the second match of their best-of-seven series.

Throughout the match, the Elite made reference to Punk and what happened at All Out.

At one point, Kenny Omega bit Pac’s arm, referencing Punk’s trainer Ace Steel biting his arm during the All Out brawl.

Later in the match, Omega would also use the GTS, while Matt Jackson would deliberately fail to hit a Buckshot Lariat, a move Punk messed up during his All Out bout with Jon Moxley.

The Death Triangle would win on Dynamite, going 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The Response

The Elite made plenty of references to Punk, despite Kenny Omega’s recent comments that people should move on from All Out.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said these digs did not go unnoticed by Punk’s camp.

“Man, I know that there are people close to cm punk. Boy were they not happy with that six-man tag.” Dave Meltzer.

Punk has not publicly commented on this week’s AEW Dynamite at this time.

It has been reported that many in AEW have refused to work with the former World Champion again if he is brought back.