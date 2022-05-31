CM Punk Addresses Botches During AEW World Title Win at Double or Nothing

CM Punk may have captured his first World Championship in nine years at last weekend’s Double or Nothing event, but the match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page did see some mistakes.

During the match, Punk attempted Page’s Buckshot Lariat twice and botched both attempts.

On both occasions, the former WWE Champion failed to land the front flip over the top rope that sets up the move.

While Punk followed through with the lariat the second time the fans weren’t impressed by the error.

Speaking on the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Punk said that this was his first time botching the move.

“That’s one of those f*cking things. That’s the only time that I’ve missed it since I’ve tried it, and I did it on TV, and I just didn’t hit it for whatever reason, and it sucks. But that’s the fun thing about pro wrestling, I’m more comfortable when sh*t goes f*cking sideways, and not everything needs to look perfect, in my opinion. I’ll probably beat myself up about it way too much, but, you know, mistakes happen.”

Punk’s win marks the first time he’s held a championship since losing the WWE title to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble.

After the show, Punk thanked his wife April Mendez (AJ Lee), and celebrated in the ring with FTR.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.