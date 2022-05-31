CM Punk Names AEW Tag Team He Wants To Hold Trios Titles With

Following his victory against Hangman Adam Page at Double Or Nothing to win the AEW World Championship, CM Punk celebrated with the ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions, FTR, after the pay-per-view went off the air.

CM Punk and FTR celebrate after AEW Double or Nothing 2022

CM Punk & FTR Possibly Could Go After AEW Trios Titles

A user on Twitter brought up the possibility of FTR and CM Punk working together as a tag team in the highly anticipated trios division. CM Punk responded to the user with his thoughts on the idea.

The AEW World Champion responded, “Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs.” You can view that exchange below.

Just give us the straps so we don’t have to hurt your favs. https://t.co/6K3NKg55Wh — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 31, 2022

The Future Of The AEW Trios Tag Team Championships

Tony Khan, AEW’s President & CEO, recently confirmed that the AEW Trios Tag Team Championship belts had been made.

He also previously implied that he wanted to wait until Kenny Omega was back to introduce the titles.

Neither Khan nor AEW have announced how or when the new champions will be crowned.