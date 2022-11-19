CM Punk Jokes About Locker Room Brawl at AEW All Out 2022

CM Punk has seen the funny side to the infamous backstage locker room fight from AEW All Out 2022.

After winning his second AEW World Championship, Punk had explosive comments for The Elite, Colt Cabana and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page during the post-All Out media scrum.

A fight backstage resulted in Punk and the Elite being stripped of the AEW World and AEW Trios titles respectively, and all parties involved in the fight were suspended.

Seeing the Funny Side

Punk hasn’t appeared for AEW since All Out, but recently made his return to the world of Mixed Martial Arts, albeit as a commentator.

Appearing at CFFC 115, Punk’s co-commentators suggested that Punk could compete with Fury Pro Wrestling next year, but the Chicago-Made star quickly declined.

“I’m bad news. You don’t want me in the locker room.” CM Punk.

Not to be outdone, another commentator made reference to Punk’s All Out media scrum comments, adding that he should be kept away from press conferences.

CM Punk would also make reference to his shoulder injury suffered at AEW All Out, adding that “everything’s hurt.”

Fury Pro Wrestling with CM Punk next year? ?



[ #CFFC115 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/wmXgvmVME3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 19, 2022

Leaving AEW

Punk may be able to see the funny side of things now, but his actions at AEW All Out have likely cost him his job.

After all parties involved in the backstage fight were suspended, a third-party investigation was conducted that has seemingly damned the former Champion.

While the results of the investigation have not been made public by AEW, everyone who was suspended except Punk and Ace Steel have been brought back.

The Elite will make their in-ring returns at tonight’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View against AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle.

It is believed that AEW is seeking to buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract and release him.