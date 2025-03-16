‘Just An A**hole!’ – Mama Rhodes Takes On John Cena’s Heel Turn

John Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel and siding with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. His betrayal left many fans disappointed, and now even Cody Rhodes’ mother, Michelle Runnels, has spoken out.

While speaking during an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Mama Rhodes recalled her shock over what Cena did to her son in the Roger’s Centre.

“I was just shocked. Completely shocked. I would have never, never thought that was going to happen. I mean, he was a friend of Cody’s, and, of course, Dusty knew him.”

While Michelle wouldn’t call Cena a family friend, she acknowledged that he was always respectful to the Rhodes clan. After this turn, however, Mama Rhodes knows what she’d say to John if they came face-to-face.

“I would say, ‘John, you should be ashamed of yourself. You had a beautiful career. Everybody loved you and now you’re just an a**hole!’”

By winning the Elimination Chamber match, Cena secured his spot as the challenger for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena will make his return to WWE television on the March 17th edition of Monday Night RAW where fans hope to get an explanation from Big Match John. With Cody Rhodes also vowing to be a part of the show, it may be just a matter of time before the WWE Champion and his challenger come to blows again.