Cody Rhodes Shares Photos of the Bruising Progression of his Torn Pectoral

WWE Raw Superstar Cody Rhodes has kept fans informed about his torn pectoral muscle which will require surgery.

Hours before last weekend’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event, Rhodes tore the muscle off the bone during a training session.

Despite the injury, Rhodes fought through the pain to compete at the show, defeating Seth Rollins in the main event.

WWE allowed Cody to wrestle despite his injury, believing he could not do more damage to the torn muscle.

Rhodes has taken to Instagram stories to share several photos of the bruising progression of the injury prior to Hell in a Cell.

The Road to Recovery

After defeating Rollins in a match that WWE was “thrilled” with, Rhodes was attacked by the former Universal Champion on this week’s Raw.

It was initially reported that an injury like the one Cody suffered could take six months to a year to recover from.

Cody is expected to make a full recovery if the surgery on his pectoral goes well.

Former WWE medic Dr. Chao has said that Cody should be healed up within four to six months, and could even do some stuff within just over three months if it was carefully scripted.

Rhodes’ injury has forced WWE to change plans given that he was being established as the top babyface in the company.

On Raw, “The American Nightmare” expressed a desire to compete at Money in the Bank on July 2, but that seems highly unlikely now.