Cody Rhodes On Raw After Mania Promo: “I Was Able To Speak In An Unscripted Fashion”

Cody Rhodes insists that his promo on the Raw after WrestleMania 38 was not scripted.

While WrestleMania 38 received some solid reviews, even from those who have been known to criticize WWE, the post-Mania episode of Raw didn’t exactly carry the momentum over. One thing that stood out about the episode, however, was Cody’s highly-praised opening promo.

Cody discussed how he made a promise to his father that he’d win the big one in WWE and put the championship on his shoulder. Cody said that while he can no longer hand the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Title to “The American Dream,” he can still put it on around the waist of “The American Nightmare.”

Cody Rhodes’ First Promo Back In WWE Was Unscripted

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Cody Rhodes revealed that he simply spoke from the heart during the segment and was unfiltered (h/t F4WOnline).

“I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows,” Rhodes said.

“I actually have the title I spoke about but not everybody knows that story. That was my original impetus and whole origin story on wanting to be a wrestler. So, to be able to tell the world that was very special.”

Once the April 4 episode of Raw stopped airing, Cody had a match with Kevin Owens. Rhodes won the match and talked to the crowd for a bit before sending them home.