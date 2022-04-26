Cody Rhodes Reacts To Randy Orton Reunion On Raw

WWE celebrated 20 years of Randy Orton‘s debut on this week’s episode of Raw. The show also saw a reunion between him and Cody Rhodes.

The two former Legacy members reunited during the opening segment of the episode. Riddle introduced the American Nightmare before they were interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Rhodes later teamed up with RK Bro and Ezekiel in the main event of the red branded show. These four defeated Kevin Owens, Rollins & The Usos in an 8-men tag match.

The former AEW star took on his social media after Raw went off air to reflect on this Legacy reunion. Cody Rhodes shared a photo on Instagram and thanked Randy Orton for mentoring him in his early career:

“Randy Orton took me under his wing; perhaps begrudgingly or not, but he did it sincerely. Up in the stands earlier in the day, in the car, in the locker room, on the apron…constantly delivering wisdom and functional advice, and it came from a place of experience and wasn’t just rhetoric.

His passion for our sport is aggressive. Loud and proud. Did it his way and in the process entertained millions. Thank you.”

Apart from this Cody Rhodes – Randy Orton reunion, the Raw episode also featured 2 big returns and 6 matches. You can check out the complete Raw results here.