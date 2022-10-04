Drew McIntyre Is Not A Fan Of Logan Paul Getting A World Title Shot

WWE‘s decision to put Logan Paul in a world title match at Crown Jewel has divided fan opinion. Drew McIntyre seems to be opposed to the idea of the YouTube star getting a world title shot without working his way up the card.

The former WWE champion recently had an interview with MySanantonio.com. He talked about things such as his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking about the upcoming match between Paul and Roman Reigns, McIntyre said that he understands the celebrity involvement. However, he then explained that the title should be reserved for people who have put in the time:

“Logan Paul has done a great job, but I don’t know about fighting for the titles. I think the titles should be reserved for people who worked up the card and put the time in.

It will be a spectacle and Roman will smash him and people will talk about it.” said Drew McIntyre, “That is what it is all about, I guess.”

The Scottish Warrior then claimed that he will do exactly the same and work his way up to get another chance to win the WWE Universal championship. He will beat the entire Bloodline to get his hands on the world title again.

Apart from this, Drew McIntyre talked about things such as Vince McMahon retiring from WWE and more. You can check out his full interview here.