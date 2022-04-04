Who Made The Call To Cut Drew McIntyre’s Special WrestleMania Entrance

The first night of WrestleMania 38 was plagued with timing issues. It led to both The New Day’s match and the special entrance of Drew McIntyre being cut from the show.

While the New Day’s encounter was rescheduled for night 2 of the show, fans criticized the company for cutting the Scottish Warrior’s entrance while showing many lengthy video packages.

However, according to Fightful Select, it weren’t the officials who made this call, and McIntyre himself made the decision to cut his entrance from the PPV.

Per the report, the former WWE champion preferred to have a more personal connection to the crowd instead.

The people who were brought in to the show for Drew McIntyre’s spot were still paid for their appearance and they all received all-access passes to WrestleMania 38.

The SmackDown star finally got his revenge over Happy Corbin in their match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This was the second bout of the night.

McIntyre was presented strongly and he even kicked out of the End of Days which is one of the most protected finishers in WWE. Drew then delivered a Futureshock DDT and Claymore Kick to Corbin for the win.