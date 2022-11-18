Edge Explains His Plans For Retirement

It’s hard to believe that The Rated R Superstar has been back in the wrestling world for more than two years and he is already talking about riding off into the sunset for good. The former World Champion discussed his intention of hanging up his boots during WWE‘s tour of Canada earlier this year in August. He explained to the crowd in Toronto after Raw that he planned on seeing them one more time and ‘in a perfect world,’ say goodbye to the fans after that.

The 49-Year-Old was recently interviewed by The Nation Network. He was asked about his announcement and why he wants to retire in Toronto. Replying to it, Edge explained that he didn’t come back to win more championships. His goal was always to tell a good story before calling it a career:

“That’s the key. The first time I was told, ‘You gotta hang it up. That’s it, you’re done.’ It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn’t know. That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, ‘I want to retire in Toronto.'” explained Edge,

He continued: “Because again, I know the window is not open for long. But if I can do it there, I think then I’ll be able to go right. I’m good. That was the last thing to kind of check off. I didn’t come back to win 4 more championships or anything like that. I really just came back to have fun, try and help teach a new generation of talent that I never got my hands on before. I always say, I call us storytellers. [I always intended to] come back and tell hell of a story for three or four years and then ride off into the sunset.”

You can check out Edge’s full interview in the video below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription