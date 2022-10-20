Scott Steiner Opens Up About Math Promo

Wrestling is the business of iconic moments. You never know which moment or segment will become a classic and many of them have gone on to have a life of their own. One such segment that is talked about to this day is the infamous math promo cut by Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner.

The wrestling veteran recently had an interview with The Bullet Cast. He first talked about the 2022 Hall of Fame induction of the Steiner Brothers and mentioned that the fans had been waiting for them to be inducted for years:

“Oh, it’s great because my nephew introduced us. So it was good. For the fans too because for years they had been asking [for us to be inducted].” – Scott Steiner

‘It Made Sense’: Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner was then asked about his infamous promo and if he knew it would become as popular as it did. Replying to it, the former WWE star admitted that he didn’t think it’s gonna last for as long as it has:

No, I don’t think you can ever do an interview and think it’s gonna last forever the way it did. But no, It took off. People still enjoy it today. So, it’s great and It made sense.” – Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner cut the infamous math promo before TNA Sacrifice 2008. He had a match against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe at the PPV. He explained how adding Kurt Angle to the mix drastically reduced the chance of a victory for Joe.

You can relive the iconic promo in the video below:

