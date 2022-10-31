Details on Emma’s Future With WWE Following Surprise Return

A former Superstar made a surprise return to WWE this past Friday, and it looks like she’s here to stay.

The Australian veteran has officially signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, according to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. No additional details were given on her contract, such as the length, but we do know Emma is slated to join the SmackDown roster.

Emma returned to WWE on SmackDown last week, accepting a Smackdown Women’s Championship open challenge from “The Baddest Woman On The Planet,” Ronda Rousey. The two would battle back and forth before Rousey forced Emma to tap out from the armbar.

This marks Emma’s first appearance in five years, since her release in October 2017. Since then, she performed under her real name of Tenille Dashwood, notably competing in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. Dashwood would claim the Knockouts Tag Team Championships earlier this year alongside Madison Rayne, before dropping the titles in June. Dashwood’s contract with IMPACT expired this summer, before she announced her free agency.

Now, Dashwood returns to Friday nights as Emma.

WWE published this video of Emma backstage after he return on SmackDown. Despite a loss to Rousey, she believes she learned from the match and is confident as she embarks on this new chapter of his career.