Eric Bischoff Blasts CM Punk as “The Biggest Financial Flop in Wrestling”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has continued his war of words with CM Punk, calling him “the biggest financial flop in wrestling history.”

Last week, the two went to war over comments Bischoff has made about AEW, believing that the show caters to too small a market and cannot grow.

Punk responded by saying fans shouldn’t listen to “bad-take carnies” and to “let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts.”

Bischoff would fire back, using a quote in which Punk said what he, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole have done is bigger than Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, and asked “How’s that working out?”

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff continued their feud, saying that Punk’s claim of being bigger than the Outsiders joining WCW has “fallen flat on his face.”

“I took his quote and posted it and said how’s that working out? Which it isn’t, obviously. In terms of a return on investment, this guy has to be the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling.” Eric Bischoff

Bischoff said that he would be happy to be proven wrong if someone can show him that Punk is worth the investment in terms of revenue.

Without this data, Bischoff said all he can judge Punk on is the viewership which hasn’t sustained from the former WWE Champion’s debut last year.

“He came out to 1.17 million people who came out to see his debut Friday night on Rampage, it’s down to around 400-500 thousand on average. Punk’s primer on Dynamite did like 1.29 million people and they came, they saw and they left and now they’re hovering around that 900,000. Which they’ve been doing for, I don’t know, a year, year and a half. When Punk comes out and says he’s a bigger deal than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash coming to WCW, that created a paradigm shift with people watching wrestling, where Punk has created absolutely nothing.”

CM Punk will challenge ‘Hangman’ Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.